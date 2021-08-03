Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $333,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $114,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.85.

