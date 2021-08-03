Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,061 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Silgan were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 235.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.16. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLGN shares. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

