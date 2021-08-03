Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,339 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $93.36 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

