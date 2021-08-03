W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $440.16 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.91 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $453.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.09.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.