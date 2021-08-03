Essential Utilities (WTRG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.640-1.690 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.64-1.69 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. On average, analysts expect Essential Utilities to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.55. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

