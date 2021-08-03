Power Index Pool Token Price Up 1.2% This Week (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be purchased for about $3.12 or 0.00008113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a market capitalization of $622,909.71 and approximately $42,731.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00100435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00140563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,319.32 or 0.99755053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.51 or 0.00842187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f . Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

