Realio Network Price Hits $1.08 on Major Exchanges (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, Realio Network has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002805 BTC on major exchanges. Realio Network has a total market cap of $7.08 million and approximately $526,331.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00100435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00140563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,319.32 or 0.99755053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.51 or 0.00842187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

