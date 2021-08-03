ION Trading Down 12.3% This Week (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a market capitalization of $300,604.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ION has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00033026 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.89 or 0.00265243 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00034553 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006087 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016229 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,631,938 coins and its circulating supply is 13,731,938 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.