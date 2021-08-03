Encompass Health (EHC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) recently:

8/2/2021 – Encompass Health was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

7/29/2021 – Encompass Health had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Encompass Health had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $96.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Encompass Health had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Encompass Health was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $87.00.

EHC opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.52. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after buying an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

