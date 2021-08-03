SiriusPoint (SPNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 27.19%.

SiriusPoint stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. SiriusPoint has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.13.

In other SiriusPoint news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 61,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $650,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,250. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

