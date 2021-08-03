SiriusPoint (SPNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 27.19%.
SiriusPoint stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. SiriusPoint has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.13.
About SiriusPoint
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.
