Short Interest in CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Expands By 26.3%

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 142,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRRF opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $13.93.

Separately, Desjardins increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

