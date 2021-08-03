Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Update

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the June 30th total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Computershare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMSQF opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Computershare has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $11.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.09.

Computershare Limited provides issuer service, mortgage service, employee equity plans, communication, business, stakeholder relationship management, and technology services in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company's issuer services comprise the provision of registry maintenance corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, and tenant bond protection service; employee share plans and voucher services include administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services; and business services comprise the provision of bankruptcy, class action, and corporate trust administration services.

