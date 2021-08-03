TrustSwap (SWAP) Hits Market Cap of $74.97 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 3rd. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $74.97 million and $1.97 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,133,862 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

