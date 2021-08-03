IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $9.60 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,508,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 306.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,427,000 after buying an additional 1,544,400 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 27.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,463,000 after acquiring an additional 769,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,893,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,125,000 after acquiring an additional 673,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.10. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATVI. Benchmark lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.54.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

