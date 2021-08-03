IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,420 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,191,000 after buying an additional 47,752 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 906,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,630,000 after acquiring an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,852,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $678.72 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.54 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $624.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.25.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total value of $5,619,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

