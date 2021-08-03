Zacks: Analysts Anticipate McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.98 Billion

Equities research analysts expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to report sales of $5.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.79 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $5.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year sales of $22.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.26 billion to $23.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.13 billion to $25.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

MCD opened at $240.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.08. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $193.59 and a 52-week high of $247.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4,288.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 371.5% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

