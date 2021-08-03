Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.