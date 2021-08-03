Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $574,000 Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after acquiring an additional 39,511 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,625 shares of company stock valued at $556,200. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANSS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

ANSS opened at $369.63 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $346.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 70.27, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

