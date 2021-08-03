Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in PPL were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

