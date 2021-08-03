Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 1,009 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Ventas were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,833,000 after buying an additional 392,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,397,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,688,000 after purchasing an additional 107,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,445,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,470,000 after purchasing an additional 59,905 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,655,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,137,000 after purchasing an additional 373,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.94.

Shares of VTR opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of -237.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

