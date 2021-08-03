Primerica (PRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Primerica to post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. On average, analysts expect Primerica to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRI opened at $146.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.32. Primerica has a 52 week low of $107.63 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. raised their price target on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $638,593.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

