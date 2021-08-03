Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.850-$2.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.720-$0.760 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.38. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $85.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho downgraded Equity Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.64.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,720 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

