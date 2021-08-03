Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,381 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 79.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,381 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LZB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 539.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 814,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,187,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 111.2% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after buying an additional 156,145 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 58.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 401,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after buying an additional 148,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,621,000 after buying an additional 110,318 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.09.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

