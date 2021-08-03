Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 28,056 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 21.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,643 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,056 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of DB opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.