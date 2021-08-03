Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 37,954 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,954 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Otis Worldwide worth $35,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $89.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.64. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $90.67. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

