Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 269,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $33,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,915,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,564,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,124,000 after buying an additional 100,553 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,467,000 after buying an additional 412,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $239,058,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.48.

NYSE AJG opened at $139.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.70. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

