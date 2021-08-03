Focused Wealth Management Inc Lowers Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

ARI stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.84. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $96,922.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $221,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,533 shares of company stock worth $1,004,776 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

