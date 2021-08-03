Brokerages Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. Equifax posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.11.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Equifax by 21.6% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,991,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Equifax by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,312,000 after acquiring an additional 798,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equifax by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after acquiring an additional 514,795 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,062,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX opened at $258.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.75. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $264.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

