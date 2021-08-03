YFValue Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.54 Million (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One YFValue coin can now be bought for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YFValue has traded down 29% against the US dollar. YFValue has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00059070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.04 or 0.00802044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00094403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00041497 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

