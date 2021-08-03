New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 400 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 669.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 47,117 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 405.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

ALGN stock opened at $700.00 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $279.83 and a one year high of $713.70. The stock has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 79.25, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $614.50.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,396 shares of company stock valued at $19,834,257 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

