New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.91. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.