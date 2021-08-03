Beyond Meat (BYND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Beyond Meat has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Beyond Meat to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $124.07 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.28. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

BYND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total transaction of $8,954,677.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $4,001,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,692 shares of company stock valued at $14,806,963. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

