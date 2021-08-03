Autonio (NIOX) Hits Market Cap of $6.05 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0660 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $6.05 million and $369,794.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Autonio has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00044913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00100085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00140310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,245.45 or 1.00228975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.83 or 0.00843416 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,667,534 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

