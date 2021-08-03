Audius (AUDIO) Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Audius coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Audius has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $127.72 million and $12.95 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00059070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.04 or 0.00802044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00094403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00041497 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

