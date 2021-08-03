Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MOG.B opened at $78.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.13. Moog has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $95.10.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $707.35 million for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

