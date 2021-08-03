Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,698.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,334 shares of company stock worth $1,268,540 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IONS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.