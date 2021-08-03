Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Lamb Weston has decreased its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lamb Weston has a dividend payout ratio of 43.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

