Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.
Lamb Weston has decreased its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lamb Weston has a dividend payout ratio of 43.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.
Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.78.
In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.
