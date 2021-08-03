Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,589 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MATX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 210.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 51,984 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 40.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $67.89 on Tuesday. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,966,819.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,732 shares of company stock worth $2,430,182. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.