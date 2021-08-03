Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.36. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

