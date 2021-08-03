New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

Shares of JCI opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $72.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

