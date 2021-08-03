North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tilray by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,800,000 after acquiring an additional 300,700 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tilray by 379.4% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 732,975 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,527,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tilray by 155.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 175,900 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 83.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 286,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 130,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TLRY shares. CIBC lowered Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.16.

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $7,188,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 789,000 shares of company stock worth $12,907,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. Equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

