North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 426.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $526,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 24,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 775,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,582,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.56 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.62.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

