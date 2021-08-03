North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 426.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.62. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.56 and a 12-month high of $88.10.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

