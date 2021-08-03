North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) by 82.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iShares Global Telecom ETF stock opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.30. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a 1 year low of $63.65 and a 1 year high of $88.16.

