First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.12. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $55.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.95.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

