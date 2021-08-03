Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.63.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $21.58 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $22.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.02 million, a PE ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 18.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 21.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 337,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 411,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 270,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

