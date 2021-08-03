Redfin (RDFN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Redfin to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Redfin has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.68 million. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. On average, analysts expect Redfin to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.
Several brokerages have recently commented on RDFN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.
Redfin Company Profile
Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.
Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.