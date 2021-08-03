Redfin (RDFN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Redfin to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Redfin has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.68 million. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. On average, analysts expect Redfin to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Redfin alerts:

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $298,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,216.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 192,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,724. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDFN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.