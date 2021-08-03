NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.350-$2.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NXRT opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.86. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,870.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

