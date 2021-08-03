Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Pitney Bowes updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.350-$0.420 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.35-0.42 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.64. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PBI shares. Maxim Group upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

