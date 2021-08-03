Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%.

NYSE UTI opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Technical Institute stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Universal Technical Institute worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

